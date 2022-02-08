Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Cuttack

Cuttack: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging from behind Biju Pattanaik Park at CDA Sector 11 in Cuttack of Odisha on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the youth hanging from a tree behind the park and informed the local police about the same.

On being alerted, Phase-II Police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the death.