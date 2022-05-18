Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Bhubaneswar, Suicide Suspected

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging from a tree near Trinath temple road in Baramunda area here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident came to light when locals spotted the body in the morning and informed the police about the same.

Khandagiri police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have resorted to suicide out of frustration.