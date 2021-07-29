Youth Found Hanging At Master Canteen Bus Stand

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging at Master Canteen Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The incident came to light when locals spotted the body and informed the local police. Police have recovered the body of the youth and sent it for post-mortem.

While it is still not clear whether the victim died by suicide or somebody murdered him, the police have started an investigation into the case.