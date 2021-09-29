Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a field near MV-15 village in Malkangiri district on Wednesday. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying on the field and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem. While the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that some miscreants might have killed the youth and dumped the body in the field.