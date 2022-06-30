Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of a youth was allegedly found under mysterious circumstances near the playground of Mahatma Gandhi High school in Sheragada village of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Simanta Sahu (25) a resident of Ramagiri village. He was working in a hotel in Bhubaneswar. He had been to his village for the past two days.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and immediately informed, the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops also spotted scars on his neck and recovered a mobile, and a pair of shoes near his body.

Further investigation is underway.