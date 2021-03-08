Youth Found Dead On Railway Tracks In Odisha Capital
Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead on railway tracks near Lingaraj Road railway station in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.
The deceased has been identified as a local florist.
Though the exact reason behind the death is not known, preliminary investigation suggests that he might have died after being hit by a train.
The head of the youth has been severed from its body.
On being informed, Airfield Police had reached the spot and have initiated a probe in this regard.