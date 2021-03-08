Twin cityBhubaneswar

Youth Found Dead On Railway Tracks In Odisha Capital

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead on railway tracks near Lingaraj Road railway station in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as  a local florist.

Though the exact reason behind the death is not known, preliminary investigation suggests that he might have died after being hit by a train.

The head of the youth has been severed from its body.

On being informed, Airfield Police had reached the spot and have initiated a probe in this regard.

Breaking