Youth Found Dead Near Paddy Field, Murder Suspected

Soro: Police here on Friday recovered the body of a youth near Khajuridiha village under Soro tehsil of Balasore district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body near a paddy field and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have been murdered.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.