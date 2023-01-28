Youth Found Dead Near Paddy Field, Murder Suspected
Soro: Police here on Friday recovered the body of a youth near Khajuridiha village under Soro tehsil of Balasore district.
According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body near a paddy field and immediately informed the police about the same.
On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have been murdered.
Further investigation is underway in this regard.
