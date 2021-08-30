Youth Found Dead Inside Well In Khurda

Khurda: A youth was found dead inside a well at Baulabandha Raghunathpur village under Banpur police limits in Khurda today. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Nayak (32) of Nimuna village.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning after some locals spotted the body floating on the water. On being informed, Naguni Outpost Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the well.

Sources said Ashok had proposed to marry a girl of the village two years ago. The girl’s family did not accept the proposal. However, his body was found inside the well located behind the girl’s house.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.