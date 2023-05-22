Youth Found Dead In Bolangir’s Deogaon, Murder Suspected

Saintala: Police today recovered the dead body of youth near Deogaon anganwadi centre within Tikirapada police outpost limits under Saintala police station in Bolangir district. The deceased has been identified as Budhadeb Nag.

On intimation, Titilagarh SDPO Ankita Kumbhar, Titilagarh IIC Ranjan Bariha, Saintala ASI Sankarlal Mirdha, Tikirapada police outpost in-charge Gopal Mishra and reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. A scientific team from Bolangir also collected sample and evidence from the scene.

According the sources, Budhadeb had left home last night at around 8 pm to attend a meeting but did not return home, the deceased youth’s mother Mahima Nag told the police.

While the actual reason behind the youth death is yet to be ascertained, police suspects that the youth has been bludgeoned to dead by miscreants.