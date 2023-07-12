Youth falls prey to nude call and blackmailing, attempts suicide 

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth, who fell prey to Nude call & blackmailing, attrempted to end life by stabbing self 25 times with a scissor fearing public humiliation and alleged inaction by police.

The victim has been identified as Dandadhar Barik, a native of Dhenkanal and was residing in Bhubaneswar with his family.

According to the information, the victim got a video call from the woman three days ago.

She later convinced Barik to take off his clothes during a video call. She then cut the call abruptly and the victim was asked to pay a hefty amount so that his nude video clip is not circulated. He then approached the Cyber police station and lodged a complaint against the unknown caller. However, no action was taken.

Barik was found unconscious inside his shop today morning and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.