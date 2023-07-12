Nude call
Representative image
Twin city

Youth falls prey to nude call and blackmailing, attempts suicide 

By Pragativadi News Service
5

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth, who fell prey to Nude call & blackmailing, attrempted to end life by stabbing self 25 times with a scissor fearing public humiliation and alleged inaction by police.

The victim has been identified as Dandadhar Barik, a native of Dhenkanal and was residing in Bhubaneswar with his family.

According to the information, the victim got a video call from the woman three days ago.

She later convinced Barik to take off his clothes during a video call. She then cut the call abruptly and the victim was asked to pay a hefty amount so that his nude video clip is not circulated. He then approached the Cyber police station and lodged a complaint against the unknown caller. However, no action was taken.

Barik was found unconscious inside his shop today morning and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

 

 

Pragativadi News Service 23912 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking