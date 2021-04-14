Youth Falls Off His Bike In Keonjhar, Dies

Keonjhar: A youth died after he fell off from his bike near Saharpada under Patana police station limits in Keonjhar district yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar Mahanta (18) of Ramchandrapur village under Turumunga police station limits.

As per reports, the incident took place while Saroj was heading towards Saharpada when he lost control over the two-wheeler and fell off the bike. Later, he was rushed to hospital in critical condition where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

On receiving information police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

Following the mishap, a pall of gloom descended in the village.