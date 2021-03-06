Youth falls off electric pole while stealing wire; dies

Mayurbhanj: Stealing copper wire from an electric pole proved fatal for a youth who was killed during his attempt. The incident has been reported near the railway tracts at Waliganj in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Sarkar of Bijayaramchandrapur under Baripada Town police limits.

According to sources, the incident occurred while Chandan was stealing the copper wire recently installed by the Railways as part of its electrification project when he fell off the electric pole.

On being informed, Railway Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.