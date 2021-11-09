Youth Ends Life After Humiliation By Kangaroo Court In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he was allegedly humiliated and fined by a local Kangaroo court in Khatia village of Nayagarh district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sunand Pradhan of the same village. The family members of Pradhan have lodged a complaint in this regard with the Ranpur police.

Being humiliated by the village committee, the youth committed sucide, alleged the family members.

According to reports, Sunand Pradhan had taken a patient to a hospital in Darpanarayanpur village for treatment. However, he had an altercation with the doctor for not treating the patient properly.

The doctor informed the Khatia village committee and the president of the committee directed Sunand to beg an apology to the doctor. The committee also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.