Bhubaneswar: A youth was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a 33 KV electricity wire while cutting a tree near Chakeisihani in the Mancheswar Industrial Estate area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Tapabarat Nayak, a native of Kadachuli area in ​​Ganjam district. He was staying along with his family members in Mancheswar and was working in a private company.

According to Mancheswar police station IIC, the deceased man was working as a labourer in a concrete precasting factory in the Mancheswar I.E. area. The dead body has been seized and sent for post-mortem, he said.

On the other hand, the sister of the deceased youth has alleged that he had been asked by some officials to cut a tree for the last 4 days but for various reasons, he failed. This morning, when he was cutting the tree, he came in contact with the live wire and was charred to death.

Meanwhile, the police have started investigation and Mancheswar police has assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.