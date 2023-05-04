Youth Dupes Lakhs From Job Aspirants To Lead A Lavish Lifestyle, Held

Bhubaneswar: A youth has been arrested by Commissionerate Police on charges of duping lakhs of rupees from job aspirants by opening a consultancy firm in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar.

The accused identified as Debabrata Palei (21) used to maintain a luxurious lifestyle from the money he used to swindle from the youths searching for jobs, the police said.

On the complaint of Balaram Pradhan, Mancheswar police station registered a case of fraud and after investigating, arrested the accused Debabrata Palei.

Accused Debabrata has an office named “D2S, Solution” at Plot No-2943/6812, Palasuni, Saptasati Vihar under Mancheswar police station limits. He was promoting himself through various social platforms and promising to provide jobs at various government levels.

Debabrata promised Balaram to provide him with a job in the Odisha Police Service. On 17.03.2023, Balaram, went to his office along with his father and brother where Debabrata asked him to pay Rs. 20 lakhs to get the job. A few days after, Debabrata again contacted Balaram and asked to arrange two more job aspirants.

On 27.03.2023, Balaram took his 2 friends to Debabrata’s office and gave him 2 lakh rupees. In this way, Debabrata took a total of Rs 13 lakhs from Balaram and his two friends Basanta and Manas in cash and through UPI payments on the pretext of getting them a job in the Odisha Police Service.

After the results of Odisha Police recruitment were declared in 05.04.2023, Balaram was shocked to see there was no mention of him or his friends. When he again contacted Debabrata, the latter again demanded Rs 50,000 from him.

As Balaram and his friend became suspicious, they came to know that they were the victims of fraud and lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police station.

The Mancheswar police station conducted an investigation and brought Debabrata to the police station yesterday. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he has been committing such fraud to lead a lavish lifestyle.

During further investigation, the police seized an expensive SUV and a motorcycle bought with the fraudulent money from the accused Debabra. Further investigation of this case is going on, the police added.