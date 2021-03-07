Youth drowns in Mankadadian waterfalls

Patrapur: A youth drowned in the Mankadadian waterfalls on the Ganjam-Gajapati border. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Ronak Mahakud (19), of Chhatrapur IRI Colony.

According to sources, Vishal along had gone for a picnic at the Mankadadian waterfalls this morning along with a group of more than 20 friends. However, he went missing while his friends were busy cooking for the feast.

When other friends noticed that Vishal was missing, they carried out a search and saw him drowned in the waterfall pit. They immediately rescued him and rushed him to Khariaguda Hospital. Due to critical condition, he was shifted to Patrapur Hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, the doctor pronounced him ‘brought dead’., sources said.

Though the actual reason behind the youths death is yet to be ascertained, the body has been reportedly sent to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem.