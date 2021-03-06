Youth Dies On Way Back Home; Family Alleges Murder

Balasore: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth from Mayurbhanj who passed away in Nilagiri of Balasore district. The deceased was identified as Mantu Patra from Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district.

As per available information, the youth, who had visited Puri two days ago with his friends, was on his way back to his home when he fainted inside the car they were travelling in near Nimpal in Nilagiri.

Though his friends rushed him to Nilagiri hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased levelled murder allegations claiming that Mantu was taken away by his friends without their permission and his phone was also turned off.