Youth Dies Of Electrocution In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A youth was electrocuted to death while two others were critical after they accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire at Patna block main office in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Sundar Majhi and the injured have been identified as Rajat Kumar Kar along with Rahasa Nayak.

As per reports, the incident took place while the trio was engaged in carrying iron rods to the roof of Patna block’s main office. Meanwhile, they accidentally came in contact with an 11 KV electric wire. Consequently, Majhi died on the spot while two others sustained severe burn injuries.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to a hospital in critical condition for immediate medical treatment.

While Rahasa’s health condition is stated to be stable now, Rajat has been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as his health deteriorated.