Youth Dies Of Electrocution In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A youth was electrocuted to death at Machhuaghaibada village in Rajgharpokhari panchayat of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sarat Kumar Behera of the same village, works as a mason in the village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sarat was working at one of Chagul Behera’s houses. He was carrying an iron rod on his shoulder when he accidentally came in contact with an 11 KV power line and fell unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to the Basudevpur hospital where the doctors declared him dead.