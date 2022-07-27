Youth dies after suicide bid in front of girlfriend’s house

Mayurbhanjh: A youth died after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming poison in front of his girlfriend’s house in Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suhel from Bahalaguda area.

As per reports, Suhel was a student and he was in love with the girl from Karanjia. He had come to meet his girlfriend on Tuesday evening. However, the family members of the girl didn’t allow him to meet her. Suhel allegedly tried to commit suicide in front of the girl’s house by consuming poison.

Later, Suhel’s relatives rushed him to Karanjia hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.