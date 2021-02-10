Youth dies after falling from under construction terrace, family smells foul

Bolangir: A youth died after falling from a two-storey under-construction terrace at Gandhi Nagar Pada in Bolangir on Wednesday evening.

The deceased is identified as Yasobant Chirguna (22). His family members, however, alleged that Yasobant was pushed to death from the terrace.

Yasobant’s father Ashok Chirguna has registered a complaint at Town police station that his son was pushed to death. Police have seized the body.

Yasobant died at Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital after he was shifted there in a critical condition.