Rourkela: A youth sustained critical injuries after being shot by unidentified miscreants near the Traffic Gate market in Rourkela on Monday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 9 AM, has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place in the Steel City.

The victim, identified as Abhesh Ray, was attacked by two to three assailants who fired multiple rounds at him following a dispute. Ray was immediately rushed to thero Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Local residents have expressed their alarm over the incident, pointing out that the area is one of the busiest junctions in the city. They have criticized the lack of adequate police patrolling, which they believe allowed the attackers to carry out the crime and flee the scene without being apprehended.