Youth Critical In Murderous Attack By Miscreants In Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth was critically injured in an attack by a group of unidentified men in Bolangir town on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the injured youth has been identified as Ashok Khutla, a native of Ghasien village in Patnagarh. He worked as a mechanic at a local garage and stayed at a rented house in Shantapada.

Sources said about six unidentified men abducted him from the College Chhak at around 5 pm and took him to the backside of the Civil Court and thrashed him mercilessly with iron rods.

As a result, Ashok sustained grievous injuries and the miscreants fled the scene.

On intimation from the locals, a PCR unit reached the spot and rescued the young man in critical condition.

Ashok has sustained injuries in his hands and legs and is undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

While the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the Town police are investigating the incident.

Miscreants and anti-socials are ruling the roost in Bolangir town. The cops are sitting tight while the law and order situation in the town is going for a toss.