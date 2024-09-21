Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress today took to the streets in Bhubaneswar protesting against the brutality meted out on an Army officer and his fiancée, who reached the Bharatpur Model Police Station in the dead of night, seeking help after facing a road rage incident.

Led by former Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra, scores of Congress activists gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence at Upper PMG and pelted tomatoes and eggs demanding accountability in the Bharatpur police station ‘custodial torture’ incident.

While marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence, the youth Congress workers were stopped by the police at the barricades at the Lower PMG. However, the protestors climbed on the barricades and created a ruckus. Hundreds of youth Congress workers broke through the police barricade and proceeded to the Chief Minister’s residence when the police forcefully picked them up.

Stating that the Odisha Chief Minister has failed to handle the Home Department, Congress leader Mr Patra said, “Just 10 km away from the CM’s residence, a woman was robbed of her dignity at Bharatpur police station.

The Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Home Dept Secretary and especially the DGP and the Commissionerate Police, were busy trying to cover up the incident and shield the accused police officer Dinakrishna Mishra, ex-IIC of Bharatpur police station.

“After the demand for action against the accused cops grew louder, five police personnel were transferred and then suspended. Before the elections, BJP leaders were shouting that women are not safe in Odisha. Today, the youth Congress is asking why they are silent. And, surprisingly, the police officer was not arrested even after flashing to the victim, he added.

“On the other hand, how a high-ranking army officer and his fiancée were tortured, it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has not yet met the victim. This incident shows that the BJP’s call for women empowerment is a drama. It is clear how the police are brutalizing the victims in the BJP government,” the Congress leader said further demanding the chief minister’s resignation for failing to do justice to the victims.