Youth Committed Suicide By Hanging From Ceiling In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Bhawanipatna city of Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Sahoo (23).

As per reports, the victim’s family members spotted the body hanging from the ceiling of the house and alerted the police.

On getting the information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the victim.