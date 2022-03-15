Youth Commits Suicide In Puri, Love Failure Suspected

Puri: A +3 final Year Student allegedly committed suicide in Kakatpur locality of Puri district on Tuesday over suspected love failure.

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Rout, a graduation final year student of Mangala College in Kakatpur from Belabari village under Kakatpur police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after Pratap’s grandmother spotted his body hanging from the ceiling fan of his room and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, Police along with Kakatpur Tahasildar Biranchi Narayan Behera rushed to the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Pratap might have committed suicide over love failure.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.