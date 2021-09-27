Youth Commits Suicide In Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Bairasar village under Puintala police limits in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Subhakar Thanapati, a resident of the same locality.

According to reports, Thanapati went somewhere and didn’t return till late. Following this, his family member launched a frantic search but in vain.

Later, some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree located near a water-filled pit on the outskirts of the village by a rope this morning.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.