Youth Commits Suicide By Jumping Off 5th Floor Of Dhenkanal DHH, Critical

Dhenkanal: A patient at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The youth, Chandan Naik of Doma Sahi of Parjang in Dhenkanal district, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the morning after attempting to end his life by cutting his wrists and throat.

Reportedly, the youth is now under critical care.

However, the reason behind his several attempts to commit suicide is not clear yet.