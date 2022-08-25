Youth Commits Suicide As Mother Refuses To Buy Him Mobile Phone In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticides after his mother refused to give him money to purchase a mobile phone.

The deceased has been identified as Biswamitra Naik of Mahuladiha village under Patana block of Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Biswamitra asked for Rs 2000 from his mother to buy a mobile phone. However, she refused to give money by stating that she is not having money.

Apparently upset over the decision, Biswamitra consumed pesticides stored at his home.

He was immediately rushed to Patana medical by family members where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.