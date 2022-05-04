Youth Commits Suicide After Girlfriend’s Marriage

Balasore: A youth has allegedly committed suicide after his girlfriend married someone else. The incident was reported from Janhiya Village under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Milik (22), son of Ratnakar Milik.

According to reports, Pradeep’s body was found hanging from a tree. Following this, locals alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Reportedly, the youth was in depression after his girlfriend married someone else.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the actual reason behind the death, police said.