Youth Commits Suicide After Being Denied Bike For Ride In Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth from Baranga locality in Cuttack district allegedly committed suicide after his family members denied giving him a bike for a ride.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Sahoo (18), a resident of the Godisahi area under Baranga police limits.

According to reports, the family members of the deceased denied Susanta taking bike as he was a habitual boozer and often used to drink and drive.

Irked over this, Susanta ended his life by hanging himself from a pole near his house and died on the spot.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Following this, a case has been registered and a probe into the matter to unearth other details.