Youth Commits Suicide
Twin cityCuttack

Youth Commits Suicide After Being Denied Bike For Ride In Cuttack

By Pragativadi News Service
219

Cuttack: A youth from Baranga locality in Cuttack district allegedly committed suicide after his family members denied giving him a bike for a ride.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Sahoo (18), a resident of the Godisahi area under Baranga police limits.

According to reports, the family members of the deceased denied Susanta taking bike as he was a habitual boozer and often used to drink and drive.

Irked over this, Susanta ended his life by hanging himself from a pole near his house and died on the spot.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Following this,  a case has been registered and a probe into the matter to unearth other details.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7968 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking