Youth Climbs Atop Of Advertisement Hoarding To Stage Protest

Bhubaneswar: A youth climbed atop of advertisement hoarding in Sishu Bhawan square to stage a protest on Wednesday.

The protester has been identified as Muktikant Biswal from Rourkela.

According to reports, the youth came to meet CM Naveen Patnaik over various projects.

More details are awaited.