Youth Caught While Setting Fire In Similipal Forest

Mayurbhanj: The forest department personnel today apprehended a youth for setting fire in Similipal forest under Kaptipada range in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused has been identified as Manas Kumar Singh from Badajhada village.

Reportedly, the officials were patrolling in the forest area when they spotted Manas setting the forest afire. Seeing the officials, Manas tried to escape from the spot. However, the cops chased him down.

Later, he was sent to police custody. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.