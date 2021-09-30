Youth Caught Smuggling Ganja In Train

Bhubaneswar: A youth was apprehended at Bhubaneswar Railway Station while smuggling ganja to New Delhi by Nandankan Express on Thursday.

According to reports, based on a tip-off, a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) Bhubaneswar today conducted a raid at the city railway station early morning and apprehended the accused who was transporting Ganja to New Delhi by Nadankanan Express.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Kumar, a native of Kalyanpur in Patna of Bihar state. A total of 9.3 Kg of ganja concealed in a bag was seized from him. The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 93,000, the police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the arrested accused was had collected the Ganja consignment from a supplier at Semiliguda in Koraput district and smuggling it to New Delhi.

A case (81/21) under sections 20(b)(ii)(B) NDPS Act, 1985has been registered by Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police Station in this regard. Further investigation is on to trace out the source of procurement and point of disposal, the police added.