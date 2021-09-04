Youth brutally murdered in Angul village

Angul: In a brutal incident, a youth was allegedly murdered by a man in Purunagarh village under Bantala police limits in Angul district.

The deceased was identified as Subhashis Mohapatra.

As per available information, an altercation broke out between Subhashis and one Manoranjan Dora. Irked over the same, the accused attacked the victim inflicting a head injury.

On being alerted, local police reached the spot and took Subhashis to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the accused is reportedly absconding.