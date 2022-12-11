Youth bludgeoned to death in Deogarh; brother-in-law, uncle held

Deogarh: A youth identified as Ramesh Munda of Utuniamunda village under Deogarh police station was bludgeoned to death by his brother-in-law and uncle over a family dispute

According to police sources, Jema Munda, sister of Ramesh Munda of Utuniamunda village, got married to Singarai Munda, a resident of the same village, about three years ago and they have been blessed with a baby boy.

However, Jemma deserted Singarai and eloped with another man and Ramesh took the baby boy under his arms for upbringing.

But, Singarai demanded that Ramesh must hand over his son following which a fight broke out between the duo on the 4th of December over the custody of the baby.

Fumed over this, Singarai and another relative, Kaira Luhura, who happens to be his uncle, attacked Ramesh and crushed his head with a piece of brick. When Ramesh succumbed to death, the duo dumped his body in the forest and went back to their normal lives.

When Ramesh went missing, other family members carried out a frantic search but in vain. Later, they lodged a complaint with the Deogarh police station. Police then registered a mission complaint and initiated an investigation.

On Saturday night Ramesh’s family members came to know about a dead body spotted in the forest and after identifying the body, they informed the police.

Soon, Deogarh police arrived at the scene with a scientific team and seized the body for post-mortem. Police also seized the blood-stained brick used in the murder from the spot.

Today, police apprehended accused Singarai Munda and Kaira Luhura this morning. Later, they were taken to the spot for crime scene recreation.