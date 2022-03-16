Youth Attacks Family Members In Puri; Mother Dead, Others Critical

Puri: A youth allegedly hacked his mother to death at Subhadranagar under Marine police station limits in Puri district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bishnu Prasad Dikhit.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between Bishnu and his family members over some family issue. Irked over the matter the Bishnu allegedly attacked his family members with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, Bishnu’s mother died on the spot while his father, brother and wife sustained grievous injuries.

Later, all the injured were rushed to a hospital here for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also detained the accused for further interrogation.