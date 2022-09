Youth Attacked Over Past Enmity In Bhubaneswar, Accused Detained

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by a person at Kadalibasti under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused.

Though the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests the fallout of past enmity.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.