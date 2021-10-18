Youth Attacked Over Past Enmity In Balasore

Balasore: A youth was critically injured after being attacked by a person at Belabariya village under Jaleshwar police station limits in Balasore district.

The victim has been identified as Shivshankar Senapati (30) of the same village.

According to reports, Shivshankar was attacked by one Rajiv Senapati over past enmity. Following this, the victim sustained severe injuries on his neck and hands.

Initially, the victim was rescued by locals and rushed to Jaleswar hospital. Later he was shifted to the Balasore hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.