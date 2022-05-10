Youth Arrested For Murderous Attack On Two In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for attacking two youths in the state capital Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Pintunath Baral (29).

According to reports, the incident took place while Rajkishore and Sumit were engaged in shop construction work when the accused reached the spot in an inebriated state. Later Pintunath hurled abused and smashed a cold drink bottle as they didn’t respond to his question.

Subsequently, Rajkishore and Sumit sustained grievous injuries on their head and lips respectively. Following this, the victims lodged a complaint with the local police station in this regard.

Action on the complaint, police have registered a case and forwarded him to the court.