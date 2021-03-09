Youth Accused Of Raping, Killing Woman In WB Held From Odisha

Paradip: Police on Monday night apprehended a youth from Paradip for allegedly raping and killing a young woman from West Bengal.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Mandal.

As per available reports, West Bengal Police along with Paradip lock police arrested the youth from Jardarpara of the town.

Reportedly, the decomposed body of a woman, a resident of WB’s Jageshganj village under 24 Parganas, was found on January 6.

Upon acquiring hints regarding the involvement of Sunil, cops launched a manhunt to nab him. However, it is being claimed that Sunil left WB and hid in Paradip to escape from the clutches of the police.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, West Bengal Police along with Paradip police launched a raid and arrested Sunil, sources said.