Youth Abducted Near Mall In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly abducted in a white car by some miscreants on Tuesday evening from in front of the Esplanade Mall under Sahid Nagar police station.

The abducted youth has been identified as Priyabrata Sahu of Belbahali village of Anandapur, Keonjhar district.

On Tuesday evening, Priyabrata came to Esplanade Mall with a friend. He was standing in front of the mall when suddenly some miscreants alighted from a white car forcibly put him inside the car and sped away.

Priyabrata’s friend who witnessed the abduction immediately informed the Sahid Nagar Police Station following which an investigation was initiated, said IIC Manoj Satpathy.

According to the police, Priyabrata was working in an interior shop at Kalinga Hospital Street.

Zone ACP Gautam Kishan informed that more information will be revealed after the detailed investigation of the case.