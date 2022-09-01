‘You’re Disgusting’: Indian-American Arrested For Racist Attack On Another

New Delhi: An Indian-American man was racially abused by a compatriot who hurled a slew of racist slurs and anti-Hindu remarks in the US state of California.

This comes days after a Mexico-American woman racially abused Indian-American women in Dallas, Texas. Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh in the Taco Bell in Fremont, California.

The accused was caught on camera screaming racist vulgarities and spitting on the victim, Krishnan Jayaraman.

Jayaraman filed a complaint with Fremont police, and soon, Tejinder Singh, 37, was arrested.

The eight-minute video Jayaram uploaded to Twitter and YouTube shows Singh calling Jayaram names and even mocking him for ordering a bean burrito.

Jayaram stated that the video he uploaded only included the final 8 minutes of the 15-minute racial attack.

I know I had mentioned "8 minutes" but the original video I had posted was just 6 minutes. Here is the full video, please watch it till the end and that should answer all your questions now.https://t.co/Ohhincokao — Krishnan (@krishnanjiyer) August 25, 2022

Jayaram expressed his gratitude for the police’s assistance on Twitter and said the man had even spit on the counter where the food was being served.

According to reports, Singh was charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault, and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the police said.

Taco Bell, meanwhile, released a statement stating that the company is aware of the situation. Condemning the behavior in the video, “troubling, upsetting, and inconsistent with the brand’s inclusive values to respect and welcome customers of all backgrounds.”

In a similar incident last week, a Mexica-American woman was for hitting four Indian-American women in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Esmeralda Upton, 58, was charged with a misdemeanor, assault, and terroristic threat.

In a viral video showing her attacking a group of Indian-American women, Upton is heard yelling at the women and demanding them to return to India.