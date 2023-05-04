“Your Prayers Have Been Addressed”: SC Closes Proceedings On Wrestlers’ Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after noting that FIRs have been registered and seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

The Court granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief. It noted that the purpose of the petition had been served with the registered FIR and security provided to complainants.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the wrestlers’ counsel said they were hoping that the probe by the Delhi Police would be monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge but the court chose to close the proceedings.

olicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, informed the bench that as per the apex court’s April 28 order, an assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

He told the bench that adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers. Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Penal Code.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.