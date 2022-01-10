Young Woman ‘Strangulated To Death’ In Tarini Basti On City Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday recovered the body of a young woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Tarini Basti under Bharatpur police station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha Palei, 23, a native of Chapamanika under Puri district’s Brahmagiri police station limits and was presently staying at Tarini basti.

During the seizure of the body, an injury mark was found on her neck. Following which the deceased girl’s mother lodged a complaint with police alleging that she was strangulated to death by the youth with whom she was having a feast on Sunday night.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, some clothes seized from the house were sent to the laboratory for more clues. Besides, two mobile phones were also seized from the house, the police said.

According to locals, Surekha and a youth, who stays in front of her house, were having a feast at the latter’s house and the door of her house was open until late on Sunday night.

This morning, when her cousin arrived at the house, she found the door half-closed and Surekha’s dead body lying on the floor.

When asked, Zone ACP Rajat Roy said that investigation in underway from all angles and the social media account of the accused youth, who is on the run, is being inspected.