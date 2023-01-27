Young Woman Jumps Into Mahanadi, Dies

Cuttack: The young woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Mahanadi near Deer park in the city.

People present there immediately informed the fire services department regarding the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the girl before taking her to SCB Medical College and hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl is dressed in blue jeans and a red dress. However, the reason of taking the extreme step remains unclear. The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained.