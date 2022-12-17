Young woman found hanging inside her room in city

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a young woman found hanging in her room in Baramuda Housing Board Colony under Bharatpur police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Barsharani Nayak (20), a native of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. She was staying at the house of SK Padhiary and was giving nursing care to Padhiary’s mother.

On Saturday afternoon, Barsharani fed lunch to Padhiary’s mother. After that, without eating herself, she entered her room and locked the door from the inside.

The Bharatpur police station was informed when Barsharani did not open the door till 5 pm. Later, the police broke open the door and found her hanging to the ceiling.

The body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem on Sunday after post-mortem, the police said.

Bharatpur police station IIC Bidudutta Routray said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.