Young Trained Professionals To Transform The Sanitation Landscape

Bhubaneswar: A three-month Certificate Course on “Sanitation Value Chain in Urban Odisha” for TULIP Interns organised by Water Academy under the H&UD department was concluded recently.

Addressing the valedictory session of this 2nd batch of trainees G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department urged them to make the best use of this unique learning opportunity and hands-on experience in Municipal Solid Waste Management. There is a genuine need to tap and harness positive energy, potential & innovation inherent in the educated youth as change agents to make the cities clean, green, and liveable he exhorted.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Sagarika Pattnaik, Special Secretary & Mission Director ( AMRUT), HUDD, encouraged the TULIP Interns to inculcate a sense of ownership, team spirit & mindset to serve the community while undertaking the challenges of transforming the sanitation landscape.

With a view to creating a talent pool of young dedicated sanitation professionals to ensure effective management of solid & liquid waste across all ULBs, Odisha Water Academy under the aegis of the Housing & Urban Development Department has launched an innovatively structured. A tripartite MoU between H&UD Department, Water Academy and Urban Management Centre, Ahmedabad has been signed with a strategic intent to provide technical support for designing the pedagogy, training modules and capacity building of TULIP interns. This capacity-building programme is implemented by Odisha Water Academy in partnership with Urban Management Centre (UMC) as Knowledge Partner.

After successfully onboarding Women SHGs, Transgenders in Water & Sanitation, building the capacities of young fresh graduates/post-graduates is an attempt to mainstream youth into urban sanitation thereby making the workforce more diverse & inclusive. Among others, Special Secretary Kalyan Kumar Rath and other departmental Officers interacted with the Interns and shared their practical experience and insights.