Young Man, Woman End Life By Jumping Before Train In Puri

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a young man and woman committed suicide by jumping in front of the moving train in Puri.

The GRP seized the bodies from the railway station, which is only 200 meters away from the Talbania level crossing.

Some identity cards found from them on the track. The man is Jatin Shekhar Padhi and the woman is Santhimayee Sahu. GRP police reached the spot and started investigation.

The GRP seized the youth’s Aadhar card, voter’s identity card and driving license from the scene. This identity card was lying near the dead body.

As per the document, Jatin Shekhar is a resident of Kotpad area of ​​Koraput district. Similarly, the woman is from same district.

