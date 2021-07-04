Young Man Electrocuted To Death In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A young man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an 11-KV wire at Belapadar village under Chakapada police limits in Kandhamal district’s Phulbani area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Mallick, son of Sribatsha Mallick of the same village.

Reportedly, Mallick was working in his house when he accidentally came in contact with an 11-KV wire. Soon neighbours rescued and rushed her to a nearby hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, sent the body for post mortem and registered an unnatural death case.